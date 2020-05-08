Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

