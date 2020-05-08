Raymond James & Associates Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,038,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,262,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after buying an additional 949,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 127,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

