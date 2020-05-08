Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE RDN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

