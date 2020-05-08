Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.82 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.