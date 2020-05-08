Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted by B. Riley

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iteris in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In other Iteris news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.