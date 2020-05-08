Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lifted by Wedbush

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NTDOY opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.62. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

