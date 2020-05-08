Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

THC stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

