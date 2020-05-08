Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Increased by Analyst

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Spark Power Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.00 million during the quarter.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.06. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million and a PE ratio of 57.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

