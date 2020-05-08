Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBT. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

