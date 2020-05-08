Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

