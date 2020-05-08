Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

NYSE RRC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

