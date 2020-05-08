Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Reduced by Analyst

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

