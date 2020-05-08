Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Decreased by Analyst

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million.

HBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $304.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $311,610 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HBT Financial by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

