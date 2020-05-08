Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

CUZ opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

