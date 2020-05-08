Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ASPN stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 818,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

