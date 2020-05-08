Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AppFolio Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

Shares of APPF opened at $124.07 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,908 shares of company stock worth $4,591,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

