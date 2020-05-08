Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Issued By William Blair

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pentair stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

