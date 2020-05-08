Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issued By B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,408,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 246,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.