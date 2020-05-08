Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 92 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

