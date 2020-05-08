Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 365 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,913,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

NYSE STT opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

