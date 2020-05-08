Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 173 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $71.90 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $107.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

