Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

