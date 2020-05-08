Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.99 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 405,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,975 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 70,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

