Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

