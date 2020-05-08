Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 6,464 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 58.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 520.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,898 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

