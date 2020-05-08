Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 5,569 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,085,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

