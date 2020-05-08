Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $61.26 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.