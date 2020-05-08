Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

