Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 213 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $21,238,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,012.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $916.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

