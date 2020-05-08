Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

