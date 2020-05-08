Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $11.21, 508,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 223,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $447.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.