Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

