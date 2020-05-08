Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Trading Down 18.9%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) traded down 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.02, 34,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 54,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.