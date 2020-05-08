PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

