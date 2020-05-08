Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells $89,850.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 38.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.