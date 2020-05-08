Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Stock Price Down 1%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11, 10,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 75,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

