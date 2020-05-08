Piper Sandler Increases Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $14.50

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.