Piper Sandler Comments on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $157,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

