Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Up 6.3% Following Earnings Beat

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.42 and last traded at $87.02, 2,296,801 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,583,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

