Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.76 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

