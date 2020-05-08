Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.53

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.53 and traded as low as $43.45. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 105,915 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

