Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.53

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.53 and traded as low as $43.45. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 105,915 shares.
Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Friday, March 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.53.
In other news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).
Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
