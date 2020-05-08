Peter Lancken Acquires 500,000 Shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) insider Peter Lancken bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,106.38).

Peter Lancken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Peter Lancken purchased 333,334 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.20 ($70,922.13).

ACF opened at A$0.25 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of A$0.39 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.