Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

PSNL opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 99.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

