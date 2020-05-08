Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 17.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $44.62, approximately 2,174,497 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,062,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

