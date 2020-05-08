Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,435 ($32.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,675 ($35.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36). The company has a market cap of $829.87 million and a PE ratio of 57.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,534.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,293.92.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total transaction of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15 shares of company stock valued at $39,166.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.