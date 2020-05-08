PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $15.57. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 117,100 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.59.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.