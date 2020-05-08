Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.04.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE opened at $9.34 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 339,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.