Parsley Energy Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Imperial Capital reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

PE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.