Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

