Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 596.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.